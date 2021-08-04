unacanzonealgiorno: la radio passa “Bike” dei Pink Floyd

GROSSETO – E’ il 4 agosto 1967 e i Pink Floyd pubblicano il loro primo album in studio The Piper at the Gates of Dawn.

Si tratta dell’unico album realizzato sotto la guida di Syd Barrett ed è considerato fra gli album che hanno maggiormente influenzato la storia del rock psichedelico.

Secondo la critica specializzata, l’album, oltre ad essere un classico della musica psichedelica, ha gettato le basi per una moltitudine di generi sopraggiunti successivamente (come indie rock, punk rock, space rock o noise rock).

Tra le 12 tracce del disco troviamo Bike, il cui testo, scritto da Barrett, è dedicato alla sua ragazza dell’epoca, Jenny Spires, la stessa contro cui Syd inveisce in Lucifer Sam, seconda traccia del medesimo album.

La strofa finale è seguita da un intermezzo strumentale che può essere comparato ad un brano di musica concreta: un rumoroso collage di orologi, gong, campane, un violino e altri suoni modificati con tecniche rudimentali, che sembrano essere collocati nella “altra camera” di cui Barrett parla nel testo. Il finale della canzone dissolve con una maniacale risata simile al verso di un’anatra.

Pare infine che l’autore, per comporre il brano, si sia ispirato ad un paio di canzoni firmate Sellers e Milligan, famose per alcune pellicole degli anni cinquanta e sessanta.

Testo

I’ve got a bike, you can ride it if you like.

It’s got a basket, a bell that rings

And things to make it look good.

I’d give it to you if I could, but I borrowed it.

You’re the kind of girl that fits in with my world.

I’ll give you anything, everything if you want things.

I’ve got a cloak it’s a bit of a joke.

There’s a tear up the front. It’s red and black.

I’ve had it for months.

If you think it could look good, then I guess it should.

You’re the kind of girl that fits in with my world.

I’ll give you anything, everything if you want things.

I know a mouse, and he hasn’t got a house.

I don’t know why I call him Gerald.

He’s getting rather old, but he’s a good mouse.

You’re the kind of girl that fits in with my world.

I’ll give you anything, everything if you want things.

I’ve got a clan of gingerbread men.

Here a man, there a man, lots of gingerbread men.

Take a couple if you wish. They’re on the dish.

You’re the kind of girl that fits in with my world.

I’ll give you anything, everything if you want things.

I know a room full of musical tunes.

Some rhyme, some ching, most of them are clockwork.

Let’s go into the other room and make them work.

