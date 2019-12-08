Christmas with the yours: il calendario dell’avvento del Giunco. Ogni giorno una canzone per aspettare il Natale

GROSSETO – Christmas with the yours è un brano di Elio e le Storie Tese, pubblicato come singolo di beneficenza a favore di Lila e Anlaids nel 1995.

Cantato in inglese da Graziano Romani, nel brano vengono citati We Are the World di Michael Jackson, Luci a San Siro di Roberto Vecchioni, The Fool on the Hill dei Beatles, gli Oasis, i Blur, il noto proverbio “Natale con i tuoi, Pasqua con chi vuoi” («Christmas with the yours, Easter what you want») e il tradizionale Jingle Bells.

Il brano è incluso nella raccolta di rarità Peerla, del 1998.

TESTO

I am in the room waiting for Santa and for Claus

suddenly by night they will arrive

can’t you feel the typical cling cling cling cling cling

presents for the good coal for the bad

proprio come diceva mia mamma

Christmas with the yours

Easter what you want

Peace between Blur and Oasis

Christmas with the yours

Easter what you want

Dont’t throw atomic bombs becouse it’s christmas time.

Panettone is on the table and everybody’s drinking Moscato

Go to buy a tree but not a true tree becouse otherwise it would die die die die die

Panettone is on the table but it is another one

infatti e’ quello senza canditi

Christmas with the yours

Easter what you want

Peace between Lino e Cecchetto

Christmas with the yours

Easter what you want

don’t drop atomic bombs at least at christmas time.

Proprio come diceva mia mamma

sai come diceva mia mamma.

Christmas with the yours

Easter what you want

Peace between Lino e Cecchetto

Christmas with the yours

Easter what you want

leavin’ the refreshing world of Christmas

Fonte: it.wikipedia.org.