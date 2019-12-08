Christmas with the yours: il calendario dell’avvento del Giunco. Ogni giorno una canzone per aspettare il Natale
GROSSETO – Christmas with the yours è un brano di Elio e le Storie Tese, pubblicato come singolo di beneficenza a favore di Lila e Anlaids nel 1995.
Cantato in inglese da Graziano Romani, nel brano vengono citati We Are the World di Michael Jackson, Luci a San Siro di Roberto Vecchioni, The Fool on the Hill dei Beatles, gli Oasis, i Blur, il noto proverbio “Natale con i tuoi, Pasqua con chi vuoi” («Christmas with the yours, Easter what you want») e il tradizionale Jingle Bells.
Il brano è incluso nella raccolta di rarità Peerla, del 1998.
TESTO
I am in the room waiting for Santa and for Claus
suddenly by night they will arrive
can’t you feel the typical cling cling cling cling cling
presents for the good coal for the bad
proprio come diceva mia mamma
Christmas with the yours
Easter what you want
Peace between Blur and Oasis
Christmas with the yours
Easter what you want
Dont’t throw atomic bombs becouse it’s christmas time.
Panettone is on the table and everybody’s drinking Moscato
Go to buy a tree but not a true tree becouse otherwise it would die die die die die
Panettone is on the table but it is another one
infatti e’ quello senza canditi
Christmas with the yours
Easter what you want
Peace between Lino e Cecchetto
Christmas with the yours
Easter what you want
don’t drop atomic bombs at least at christmas time.
Proprio come diceva mia mamma
sai come diceva mia mamma.
Christmas with the yours
Easter what you want
Peace between Lino e Cecchetto
Christmas with the yours
Easter what you want
leavin’ the refreshing world of Christmas
Fonte: it.wikipedia.org.
